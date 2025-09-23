Charlie Kirk: Ryder Cup is at risk of an assassination attempt

The Ryder Cup is at risk of an assassination attempt in light of Donald Trump’s attendance and the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk, say US police chiefs.

The biennial golf match between the US and Europe in New York is set to begin tomorrow, with President Trump in attendance.

Right-wing activist and Trump ally Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a rally in Utah earlier this month.

“If anything, the likelihood of somebody trying to use an event like this to make a statement has only increased. Some would argue it’s much higher,” Major Stephen Udice of New York State Police told BBC Sport.

“We are planning as if there’s threats. We have multiple different layers that someone looking to cause chaos and harm is going to have to get through.

“In an event of this size, with the attention that this is going to get around the world, we also recognise that this is a target.”

Ryder Cup risks

Trump’s appearance at major sporting events in the US has already caused controversy. His arrival at the US Open led to delays in spectators entering the arena for the tennis Grand Slam, while he has been asked to delay his arrival at the Ryder Cup until later on Friday so as to minimise disruption.

Police chief Udiec said said the security challenge presented by golf fan Trump attending the Ryder Cup was “on par with a Super Bowl and a World Series”

He added: “What makes this even more challenging is that it’s in a 1,400-acre park, not a contained stadium.

“We have drones, we’re going to have several state police helicopters, we have chemical units, biological units, radiological units, and numerous bomb-disposal dogs.”

The Ryder Cup, at Bethpage Black in New York, begins on Friday. A European team including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose will be attempting to defend the title and win on US soil for the first time since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.