Channel 4 chief speaks out against Dorries’ push for privatisation as a threat to ‘levelling up’

Channel 4 revealed the true extent of the government’s privatisation detour this morning, outlining how last week’s white paper undermined its own ‘levelling up’ objectives and questioned the very core of the broadcaster’s purpose.

Speaking in a media briefing this morning, chief exec Alex Mahon said that the broadcaster presented the government with a comprehensive plan for Channel 4’s future, entitled The Next Episode.

The plan included heavy investment in talented young people, bolstering regional stories and ensuring the continued success of home-grown shows.

“Our proposals are designed to help Channel 4 grow faster and compete more effectively, investing an extra £1bn into truly representative British content and retaining more British IP onshore without jeopardising the important role which Channel 4 plays in supporting the growth of the independent production sector”, the plan, which was presented to the Culture Secretary, stated.

However, after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries decided to drive ahead with privatisation plans at the start of April, the white paper last week appeared to be significantly different from what Mahon’s would have envisaged.

Not only did the white paper depart from many of the ambitions laid out by C4, but it also actively destroyed some of them.

The government laid out plans to abolish the publisher broadcaster model, as well as removing some of the obligations on quotas for independent productions, as well as regional diversity in projects.

This is problematic not only for the ‘cultural institution’ arguments that have been regularly floated, but it also raises eyebrows from an economic perspective for production houses across the country, as well the UK’s position as a global hub for TV talent and quality.

However, DCMS confirmed that Channel 4’s existing obligations in terms of regional production outside of London and England will be maintained, as will its remit to provide distinctive, educational, innovative and experimental programming that represents the breadth of society, and obligations to show ‘original’ programmes and provide high quality news and current affairs.

Under Channel 4’s proposals, it could have delivered an enhanced economic contribution over and above Channel 4’s current model: resulting in over £11bn of GVA overall, and supporting over 13,000 jobs

While Mahon said it was the government’s right to make judgement calls and drive forward with privatisation as it wished, she couldn’t help but point to the 96 per cent of people who voiced their views against privatisation in the consultation results last week.

It feels even more bizarre when one looks at C4’s immense success story in recent years. As an entirely self-funded broadcaster, 2021 was the channel’s strongest ever year, reaching record revenue of £1.2bn; a financial surplus of £100m; and a year-end cash balance of £270m.

Indeed despite inflationary pressures in the sector, it has churned out hit show after hit show, which have reaped in countless awards across the globe.

Crucially, Mahon said C4’s proposals were not about holding on to the “status quo” as some critics have suggested, but rather appreciating the changing landscape of broadcasting and TV: seemingly the one thing C4 seemed to have in common with the white paper.

However, as last month showed, even by the biggest US streamers have felt the pressure of keeping up with the times…

Netflix’s disastrous subscriber plunge emphasised how even the most successful subscription services need to cut back on spending, and pivot offerings.

Though this could be framed as a reason why Nadine Dorries should plough forward with privatisation, it could also be deemed as a reason to not change C4 if it isn’t broken.

On this, some may ask why Mahon and her team have waited until after the white paper to provide clarity and transparency on its position: surely it would have made sense to air these views to the public before the government ran forward with plans?

In response to this, Mahon explained the rationale behind this was rooted in “respect” for the government’s decision making, as well as to the countless stakeholders involved.

She said that though she was optimistic that the government could move forward with a plan that works for the broadcaster, the driving point is that C4 has had an immense trajectory in the last few years and it would be a shame to completely unpick that

“We need to be careful that we don’t create unintended consequences”, she stated.