Channel 4 News under fire for ‘gagging clauses’

Channel 4 News has come under fire for the alleged use of “gagging orders” against women in equal pay, discrimiantion and victimisation cases.

Maria Miller, a former culture secretary and a campaigner against the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), said she is aware of several cases in which present and former employees have been silenced after alleging discriminatory treatment at work, according to reports by The Times.

For instance, former journalists at the paper said confidentiality clauses had been used to settle contentious cases including one in which women discovered they were being underpaid after returning from maternity leave.

She has written to the chief of ITN, who makes Channel 4 News, about the supposed orders, and calling for change.

“I have been approached by a number of whistleblowers with concerns about the use of NDAs in the Channel 4 newsroom,” Miller told The Times. “My letter asks about the apparent use of NDAs to cover up wrongdoing and raised issues of pregnancy discrimination and workplace bullying.

She discussed how she has been involved in pledges to stop universities using NDAs, and her fear is that they can be used to cover up wrongdoing.