Chancellor Rishi Sunak extends sick pay amid coronavirus fears

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today announced that sick pay measures will be extended to anyone advised to self-isolate due to coronavirus.



In his Budget speech this afternoon, Sunak said anyone in isolation will be able to get a sick note by calling 111, while payments will be made from day one rather than day four.



The chancellor also said that measures would be extended to help people who are not eligible for statutory sick pay.



As a result, the government is set to relax its rules on people physically attending a jobcentre to claim benefits, while the minimum income level will be removed from universal credit.



“There are millions of people working hard, who are self-employed or in the gig economy. They will need our help too,” he said.



In addition, the government pledged to provide support for businesses amid concerns that 20 per cent of UK staff could be unable to work.



Businesses with fewer than 250 employees will be refunded for sick pay costs for up to 14 days per employee.



In further measures aimed at SMEs, a £3,000 cash grant will be paid out to 700,000 of the country’s smallest businesses, while business rates will be abolished this year for firms with a rateable value below £51,000.



Sunak also unveiled a £500m hardship fund for local authorities, which he said would “directly support vulnerable people in their local area”.



The chancellor said the total value of his stimulus measures was £30bn, which he hailed as one of the most comprehensive responses to coronavirus by any government.



It came as the Budget, delivered only a month after Sunak took office, was dominated by concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak.



The chancellor said he recognised that Brits was concerned about the virus, but promised the government would do “everything we can” to protect public health and bolster the economy.



“Let me say this: We will get through this together… We will rise to this challenge,” he said.

