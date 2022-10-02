Celebrity names behind star-studded crypto capital fund WWVentures

Hugely successful YouTuber and philanthropist ‘Mr Beast’

WWVentures, a boutique crypto VC fund focused on providing social capital support, has closed a $15 million funding raise backed by some of the world’s top gamers, athletes and content creators.

The stellar line-up includes the likes of YouTube sensation and philanthropist MrBeast, Fresh, Lazarbeam, Lachlan, Tobias Harris from the Philadelphia 76ers, former UFC Champion Michael Bisping, and Liverpool FC hero Trent Alexander Arnold.

The $15m will be used to invest in projects that are helping build the future of the Web3 and blockchain industry specifically in infrastructure and tooling, metaverse, gaming, and DeFi. WWVentures invests solely in early-stage companies with a community-first approach and provides social capital and community-building support through its network of influencer investors.

“WWVentures stemmed from a community of Web3 believers with a shared vision in bringing blockchain technology to the masses,” said Adam Haklili, managing partner of WWVentures.

“We’ve been creating and participating in communities over the past few years, so the route of backing our projects with social capital and community support came natural to us. We’re eager to work with founders and teams who are disrupting the industry and helping bridge the gap between blockchain and mainstream audiences.”

Well-known gamer and content creator Fresh said he had been following the crypto space since the age of 14 and believes Web3 will bring substantial opportunities to the entire gaming community.

“I invested with WWVentures as they give me the opportunity to invest in top-tier industry projects and connect with founders and teams that share similar goals,” he said.

“I know WWV also supports this stance.”



Former two-times UFC world champion Michael Bisping said he was excited about the changes that Web3 and crypto were bringing to the world.

“I’ve been following the industry closely for a few years now and when I connected with the guys at WWventures it just clicked,” he explained.

“They have a vision I can relate to. I want to be able to put myself in a place where I can invest in new technology and help the projects we’re investing in.”

Since launching, the fund has invested in a number of projects in the Web3 space, including AssetDash, Taiko, Blocklords, and Fnatic.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than WWVentures,” Blocklords CEO, David Johansson said.

“Since we signed with them, we’ve received unparalleled support on everything from creative discussion and game design to community-building and meeting new partners. WWVentures has brought true value as a partner, and we could not be more excited to pave the future of BLOCKLORDS together with them.”