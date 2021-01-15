Celebrate Burns Night 2021 with Mac and Wild at home

Burns Night has always had a disproportionately significant place in the hearts of people who work in the City. There’s something about the combination of financial products and wearing kilts that just… works. There’s a reason why City A.M. has diligently printed a cut-out-and-keep version of Rabbie Burns’ famous Address to a Haggis every year since I can remember.

Actually reciting the poem, of course, if virtually impossible for the layman, which is why we always recommend getting a professional to do it for you. And despite lockdown, there are some canny Scots who are offering to bring the Burns to you this year.

City A.M. favourite Mac and Wild is posting out boxes containing everything you need to make the 25 January a success, including its famous Haggis Burger and its new Haggis Tacos. The Scotti9sh restaurant will host cook-alongs on the 22 and 23 January and will be hosting a virtual party for its guests on the night itself.

“Moving to Digital has definitely been a challenge and a steep learning curve but equally an amazing learning experience,” says Calum Mackinnon, co-founder of Mac and Wild. “We initially launched an online butcher and it did well then fell away. We launched our hero ‘Venimoo burger’ as a kit, which did amazingly, then again fell alway slightly. Then we did brunch kits, haggis pops kits, whisky cured smoked salmon, cocktail minibars. The list goes on!

“The pace of entrepreneurialism this year has been immense and it’s all about continually trying new things and not being afraid to make mistakes.

“We decided to use our learnings to launch a completely new business called Restaurant Kits, where we create and fulfil kits for other restaurants, helping them to create a supplementary income like we did for Mac and wild. It has gone from strength to strength and gives brands a new way to connect with consumers. In a restaurant you would never be able to cook their hero dishes alongside the chef or owner and pick up chef hacks but with restaurant kits you can.

“I think we all need some positivity right now and Burns Night is synonymous with music, poetry, whisky, haggis and good times. I think we need this more than ever right now and we hope to bring a little of this into peoples homes this Burns Night.”

City A.M. will certainly be tuning in – we hope to see you there.

• To get your box in time for Burns Night you must order by Wednesday 22 January. For more information and to book, go to macandwild.com