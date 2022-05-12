Cazoo makes Spanish debut following €30m acquisition of rival

Cazoo made its debut in Spain today.

Cazoo made its debut in Spain today, six months after it acquired Barcelona-based rival Swipcar for €30m.

The Spanish launch followed the opening of its marketplace in Germany and France late last year and is part of Cazoo’s continental expansion.

“We are very excited to launch in Spain, following our recent launches in both France and Germany at the end of last year,” said chief executive Alex Chesterman.

“We have a great team in Spain and look forward to delivering the best car buying experience to consumers across the Spanish market.”

Aiming to become Europe’s largest online provider of cars, Cazoo also snatched Italian online retailer in January in a €80m deal.

The company made the headlines last week when it posted its quarterly financial results.

Cazoo announced that quarterly revenues soared 159 per cent to £259m, while the number of vehicles sold surged 102 per cent on last years’ levels, City A.M. reported.