Cath Kidston: Next looks set to pick up troubled vintage staple
High street giant Next is reportedly in talks to pick up the vintage-inspired Cath Kidston chain.
According to reports from Sky News’ Mark Kleinman late on Monday evening, Next – which has been on an acquisition spree in recent months, picking up Made.com and Joules – is set to add the brand to its growing portfolio.
Sources have told Kleinman that a deal is likely but not certain.
PwC were tasked with running a sales process for Cath Kidston last summer, two years after it fell into insolvency.
Next did not respond to a request for comment from Kleinman.
This is a developing story and will be added to