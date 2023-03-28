Cath Kidston: Next looks set to pick up troubled vintage staple

Cath Kidston could be bought by Next

High street giant Next is reportedly in talks to pick up the vintage-inspired Cath Kidston chain.

According to reports from Sky News’ Mark Kleinman late on Monday evening, Next – which has been on an acquisition spree in recent months, picking up Made.com and Joules – is set to add the brand to its growing portfolio.

Sources have told Kleinman that a deal is likely but not certain.

PwC were tasked with running a sales process for Cath Kidston last summer, two years after it fell into insolvency.

Next did not respond to a request for comment from Kleinman.

This is a developing story and will be added to