Caring for the community

Wangdue Phodrang Outreach Eye Camp Bhutan 2022. Tej Kolhi and Dr Sanduk Ruit.

As we get closer to World Sight Day, it is vital to think about how we cure those in need. Across the globe, many communities struggle due to residing in isolated areas. In Nepal, many communities live in regions that are high in the mountains and require an extremely treacherous journey to reach.

The Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation travel through these harsh terrains to support those in need. Due to being so isolated, the communities often are unable to gain access to modern healthcare. With this in mind, the Tej Kohli and Ruit Foundation set up Outreach Microsurgical Eye Camps (OMEC’s) in the regions.

In the video below, our co-founder, Dr Sanduk Ruit discusses intervening in those areas and supporting communities through training, curing and creating a sustainable system of eye care. Leaving a legacy of a sustainable model of eye care in those developing regions means that many will be able to live a bright future with a healthy vision.

