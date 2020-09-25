The residents of Welsh cities of Cardiff and Swansea face tougher restrictions with a lockdown coming this weekend.

The lockdown in Wales means people will not be able to leave the area or mix with other households in an indoor setting.

Read more: Rishi Sunak ‘ready to do more’ if national Covid lockdown declared

The Welsh government announced local lockdown restrictions would be brought in for the capital Cardiff and the country’s second largest city of Swansea to curb a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“The local restrictions mean that when in force people living in Llanelli, Cardiff, and Swansea will not be able to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse,” Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething said.

“They will not be able to meet indoors, with anyone they do not live with for the time being.”

Read more: Coronavirus: London added to ‘watchlist’ as cases surge

He said the restrictions for the cities would come into place on Sunday night, and in Llanelli on Saturday.

However, the health minister urged caution on socialising this weekend.

“That does not mean that people in Swansea and Cardiff should treat this weekend as a big blowout,” Gething said.

Other areas will also be monitored to see if action needed to be taken, he said.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Wales yesterday rose by 348, according to Public Health Wales data.

On Wednesday the number of cases increased by 389.