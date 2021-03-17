Cardano’s ADA added to Coinbase Pro in time for founder Charles Hoskinson’s ‘Africa Special’ keynote

Crypto at a glance

It was another flat day for the crypto markets. Bitcoin is still changing hands at around the $55,000 level, while the Ether price has also scarcely moved, seemingly content to drift along at around $1,800.

The story is much the same elsewhere too, with smaller caps all relatively stable over the last 24 hours. Not a double digit move in sight – it’s all a bit boring, really. Is a bigger move on the cards soon?

The only real shining light yesterday was Cardano, buoyed by the news that Coinbase Pro is adding support for ADA. The announcement saw the so-called Ethereum-killer soar over 17% to $1.23 in a matter of hours, although it’s still some way short of its all-time high from last month of more than $1.40.

It’s once again the third-largest coin by market cap, having fallen off the pace somewhat recently. How much further can it climb?

In other news, bids for Elon Musk’s non-fungible token (NFT)-based “artwork,” have soared above a million dollars. The NFT features a rotating gold trophy decorated with “diamond hands,” the dogecoin, a moon and “HODL,” while house music plays over the top. It’s not good.

In the markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price Change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $55,997.31 +1.38% +3.06% Ethereum (ETH) $1,792.77 -0.07% -1.64% XRP (Ripple) $0.4672 -5.10% -0.73% Monero (XMR) $238.17 +8.72% +7.14% Polkadot (DOT) $35.83 +5.63% -5.63% Algorand (ALGO) $1.20 +2.39% +3.32% Cardano (ADA) $1.28 +23.04% +10.34% Chainlink (LINK) $28.20 +1.02% -7.99% Aave (AAVE) $366.96 +0.61% -14.44% UniSwap (UNI) $30.88 +6.10% -3.35% Celsius (CEL) $4.85 -0.67% -9.08% Binance Coin (BNB) $255.28 +2.09% -11.05% Crypto market cap $1,726,998,357,092 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index +0.63 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index +0.04 MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index -0.03 Prices and data as of [08:30, 17/03/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 16 2021, at a price of $56,804.90 – down from $55,907.20 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $56,833.18 and the daily low was $53,555.03.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $5,014.48. In 2019, it closed at $4,048.73.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1,042,476,825,263 at time of writing, down from $1,044,393,752,585 yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.006 trillion and silver is $1.425 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $50,967,129,664, down from $69,413,155,271yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 70.5%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is back down in Greed at 71.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 61.45. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.40. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The supply is fixed by the software at 21.5 million Bitcoin, and there are already 19 million outstanding, so it can’t expand much – unlike the dollar which can be printed in infinite amounts, and the demand is growing because more people are interested in it.” – Legendary investor, Howard Marks

What they said yesterday

Is the bull run only just getting started?

JP Morgan says that retail investors have purchased more than 187,000 #Bitcoin worth $10.4 billion over the past 3 months via PayPal and Square.



Institutions have also purchased 173,000 BTC worth $9.6 billion over the same period. pic.twitter.com/v9kFXwbSxm — Bloqport (@Bloqport) March 17, 2021

Can you see?

21 million tulips…

Let the record reflect that the ECB was still comparing Bitcoin to flowers in 2021. https://t.co/6z8zQDW0VC — Alex Gladstein (@gladstein) March 16, 2021

When is a dip not a dip?

Recent #Bitcoin dips



7 weeks ago: $31,000

2 weeks ago: $44,000

Today: $54,000



See the direction this is going? — Danny Scott (@CoinCornerDanny) March 16, 2021

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.