Cardano chief donates $20m to establish Carnegie University mathematics centre

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has handed $20m to Carnegie University to establish a new mathematics centre.

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur – head of one of the world’s largest blockchain platforms – donated the fortune to establish the Hoskinson Center For Formal Mathematics.

A ceremony was held late last night to mark the formal opening of the centre within the prestigious Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Science.

Hoskinson took to Twitter to announce the news from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” he said.

“Today I got to announce the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon – I donated 20 million dollars to create a permanent center to rewrite the language of math.”

Carnegie Mellon is one of the world’s top 30 universities, and one of only 25 to be admitted into the World Economic Forum’s Global University Leaders Forum after being recognised as key player in global research.

The university was established by Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1900. The Carnegie Institute of Technology merged with the Mellon Institute of Industrial Research in 1967.

It has ranked as the top US institution for start-up companies established ‘per dollar spent’, and has seen 19 Nobel Laureates among its ranks.

Cardano Summit 2021

The announcement of the Hoskinson Center marks the start of a busy few days for the Cardano chief. The organisations behind the blockchain – the IOHK group – will be staging a massive summit this weekend.

The much-anticipated Cardano Summit 2021 is set to be its biggest ever event, with the promise of ‘industry-defining announcements’.

“The Cardano summit 2021 follows the launch of smart contract capabilities on Cardano, and a remarkable six years of intensive development and peer-reviewed academic research to create a third generation blockchain platform which is not only eco-friendly, but provably secure,” Hoskinson said.

“The latest Cardano upgrade represents a huge leap forward in terms of bringing price stability to the smart contract network as well as addressing the present energy issues.

“Having been proven during extensive, peer-reviewed research and development, we can now expect hundreds of ground-breaking innovations that will change industries far beyond that of blockchain.”

ONE WEEK TO GO… book your place at the Crypto AM Summit and Awards.