‘An unelected few want to control our financial lives!’ – Charles Hoskinson weighs in on SEC’s war with Binance

Cardano chief Charles Hoskinson has gone on the offensive against the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the wake of its legal action against crypto exchange Binance.

The SEC sued Binance on yesterday for allegedly violating federal securities laws. It claims the platform – and its CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhou – has been offering unregistered securities with its BNB token and the BUSD stablecoin.

Legal papers also accuse Binance’s staking service as a violation of securities laws.

The furore has already had an affect on the digital asset markets. Only moments after news broke of the lawsuit, flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin lost almost $1,500 in value – dropping to $25,390 before recovering slightly.

However, much of the credit for arresting the fall has gone to Input Output Global boss Charles Hoskinson who steadied the crypto ship with some wise words and even a broadcast to calm the nervous markets.

Here’s what the head of Cardano had to say…