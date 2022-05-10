Car crashes into front of Boris Johnson’s £1.3m Camberwell townhouse

Boris’s house in Camberwell after the crash. (Source: PA)

Police were called after a car ploughed into the Camberwell home of prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Vauxhall Astra was pictured in front of the £1.3m townhouse after crashing in the early hours of Monday morning.

The force said in a statement: “Officers attended and found a car that had struck the exterior of a property causing minor damage.

“The driver of the car sustained a minor injury and was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment. No offences were identified.”

According to the Telegraph, neighbours said the home had been “targeted by protests, with some stopping outside “playing Russian music” loudly.

Johnson, who lives in Downing Street, has reportedly not been seen at the Camberwell property for almost two years, and receives rental income, which is on the MPs’ registry of interests.

