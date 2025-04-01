Can AI and gamification fix disengagement in the ‘bored room’?

Kahoot claims AI will end the ‘bored room’

Corporate training has long suffered from a fatal flaw: disengagement.

The rigidity of traditional, monotone presentations, and the passive nature of slide-heavy training sessions, have turned workplace education into a mundane obligation, rather than an opportunity for professional growth.

And in today’s hybrid work landscape, where distractions are just a browser tab away, the traditional boardroom presentation faces increasing scrutiny.

Kahoot!, the Norwegian tech firm, proposes a solution aimed at revitalising corporate learning.

By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and gamification, Kahoot! seeks to transform knowledge-sharing into an interactive experience that improves information retention.

Their goal is to align training methods with the evolving preferences of modern employees.

But can AI and gamification address the issue of corporate disengagement? Or is this merely a technological tweak to an outdated model?

The decline of traditional corporate learning

Studies have highlighted the shortcomings of traditional corporate learning.

Research from Gallup revealed that nearly 87 per cent of employees feel disengaged at work, often citing ineffective training and uninspiring presentations.

Eilert Hanoa, chief executive of Kahoot!, spoke to City AM about this lack of interaction.

“The biggest challenge is the lack of two-way communication”, he said. “Especially these days, where everyone is used to interacting with their device on social media and getting feedback, we must learn to engage with our audience.”

The promises of gamification and AI

AI and gamification are increasingly being recognised as potential tools set to fundamentally reshape the corporate learning experience.

Kahoot!, for example, implements AI-generated quizzes, live polls and interactive Q&A sessions to encourage engagement.

Hanoa explains: “We are trying to create solutions that make it very easy for the presenter to engage the audience and have seamless feedback, whether that’s on a slide level – having interactivity with questions or feedback – open text answers, or collaboration.”

The impact of gamification on knowledge retention is notable. A study by TalentLMS found that 89 per cent of employees felt more productive when training was gamified, while 83 per cent reported feeling more motivated.

Challenges and considerations

Despite the potential benefits, integrating AI and gamification into corporate training doesn’t come without its challenges.

Gamification elements may lose their appeal over time, as continuous updates and innovations will become necessary to maintain interest.

What’s more, while leader boards can motivate, excessive competition might also lead to conflict between employees.

A one-size-fits-all approach may not be effective, so tailoring gamified elements to align with the organisation’s culture would be crucial to implementation.

There is also a major cost barrier. Developing and integrating AI-driven learning platforms require significant investment in technology and expertise, which could be prohibitive to some organisations, notably, smaller enterprises.

Steve George, head of learning at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), acknowledges the potential of AI in enhancing corporate training.

Yet, he cautions: “AI can be a powerful tool to support learning at work. However, human oversight remains essential – AI can suffer from hallucinations, algorithmic bias, and other limitations.”

PwC’s gamified learning initiatives

Some firms have begun exploring gamified learning experiences within their organisations.

For example, PWC has implemented interactive, app-based trivia games to support AI upskilling efforts.

These initiatives aim to blend casual gaming with educational content, transforming solitary learning activities into collaborative group experiences.

Leah Houde, chief learning officer at PwC, highlights the importance of engagement: “Gaming experiences are one way we can get our people to learn something new, while having fun in the process”.

The future of corporate training

In an era where skills development is essential to both individual career progression and organisational success, businesses must rethink their approach to corporate learning.

While passive information has become insufficient, as engagement drives productivity, successful implementation requires careful consideration.

Factors such as potential challenges, ongoing innovation, and a commitment to aligning new technologies within organisational culture pose the biggest challenges.

Yet, by thoughtfully integrating these tools, companies could create dynamic learning environments, that not only inform, but encourage their workforce.