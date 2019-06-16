Cameron Norrie interview: British No2 on his form, Olympic dream and Queen’s and Wimbledon hopes

Olympic dreamNow established and much improved following a whirlwind first two years as a professional, the world No50 has set his sights on a place in Great Britain’s squad for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
“I’d love to play at the Olympics and I think it’d be pretty special to be there, learning from other athletes, seeing what they’re doing and being amongst the best in the world,” the 23-year-old explains. “It’d be nice to have peers around you who want the best for you and the camaraderie of having other players and athletes around you – it’d be amazing, definitely something I’d cherish for the rest of my life if I get to experience it.” This is an exciting period for Norrie. He started 2019 by reaching his first ATP final at the Auckland International, losing to Tennys Sandgren, before climbing up the rankings to a career-high 41 in May through sustained solid form. And although he endured a poor French Open, losing in the first round to world No273 Elliot Benchetrit last month to slip back to No50, overall he feels he made a great deal of progress on clay courts.