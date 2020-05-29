The owner of Camden Market today outlined plans for a phased reopening of the north London shopping hotspot from 1 June.

Landlord Labtech said the venue will reopen on Monday in line with the government’s plans to ease the coronavirus lockdowns for open-air markets and car dealerships.

The canal-hugging tourist trap will implement a one-way will enforce a strict one-way system across the market, while floor markets will indicate social distancing requirements.

Labtech said hand sanitiser stations will be positioned throughout the site, while traders will be required to comply with government guidelines such as only accepting card payments.

Camden Market, which will be among the first London landmarks to reopen following two months of lockdown, said it expected 80 per cent of its food and beverage stalls to be up and running again next week.

Retail outlets in the market will reopen from 15 June in line with government plans for non-essential retailers.

“Our comprehensive range of measures has been devised to ensure we can achieve these objectives and we will continue to support our local businesses through these unprecedented times as we move out of lockdown,” said Labtech chief executive Yaron Shahar.

“The market has thrived for 45 years and we are confident it will continue to be the heart of north London for many years to come.”

Camden Market will launch a series of free events for the public at a “socially acceptable distance” as part of its so-called socially distanced summer campaign.

Labtech said it will also start a phased reopening of its Buck Street Market site in the coming weeks.

Main image credit: Camden Market