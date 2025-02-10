Call for UK regions to bid to become AI Growth Zones

Call for UK regions to bid to become AI Growth Zones

Regions across the UK have been encouraged to put themselves forward to become new economic centres for AI development, as the Government opened bidding for new AI Growth Zones.

Growth Zones were announced as part of the Government’s AI Action Plan last month, designed to be new centres of development for AI technology and infrastructure.

The first site was confirmed to be at Culham in Oxfordshire, home of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority, and the site will serve as a testing ground for sustainable energy research to boost the development of power-hungry AI tech.

The Government has now confirmed it has opened bidding for other areas to put themselves forward to host an AI Growth Zone, with interest already said to be building around sites in Scotland, Wales, the North East and North West.

The announcement also comes as Technology Secretary Peter Kyle heads to Paris to take part in the AI Action Summit, a two-day meeting of world leaders, tech bosses and industry experts to discuss the technology.

Mr Kyle said he would use the trip to encourage overseas investors to look to the UK for AI development.

“These new AI Growth Zones will deliver untold opportunities – sparking new jobs, fresh investment and ensuring every corner of the country has a real stake in our AI-powered future,” he said.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in how we can harness expertise from all over the UK to deliver new opportunities, fresh growth, better public services and cement our position as an AI pioneer, and that’s the message I will be sending to international partners and AI companies at the AI Action Summit.”

As part of its criteria for Growth Zones, the Government said it was looking for sites with large existing power connections, de-industrialised areas with land and infrastructure ready for redevelopment, and locations close to suitable sites for major energy infrastructure such as nuclear reactors, solar stations and wind farms, or battery storage.

Read more Nvidia data centre opens in London Docklands as Starmer launches AI action plan

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said: “Scotland has always been a leader in innovation, with our rich history of pioneering advancements in fields such as engineering, medicine, and technology, which continues today.

“The UK Government’s Plan for Change looks to harness AI’s potential in these industries and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

“Scotland is already at the centre of these plans, with our world-leading universities at the forefront of AI development and our industrial heritage providing a range of possible sites.

“I would encourage our local authorities to explore becoming an AI Growth Zone, which will help attract further investment.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It was great to be invited to visit 10 Downing Street last week to talk about the massive potential AI has to bring a huge leap forward in industries across our nation.

“Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology – from the friction match to the railways and the chemical industry.

“My job above everything is to bring good, well-paid, long-term jobs to local people. We have everything we need to host an AI Growth Zone in our region.

“We have the land, we have the power and we have shown in our efforts at Teesworks how we can get huge projects moving forward at pace.”

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent