CAA urges travellers to use £85m of unspent vouchers before they expire

Brits are entitled to use their travel vouchers until 30 September. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Civil Avation Authority (CAA) has urged travellers to use £85m of unspent vouchers before they expire at the end of September.

Given by travel firms as refund during the pandemic, the vouchers were issued between March 2020 and December 2021 and are under the Atol scheme, which protects customers if their travel company goes bust.

The vouchers can be used until 30 September to book another holiday or can be exchanged for cash.

“Millions of holidaymakers have missed out on travel over the past two years, with many being offered refund credit notes during the pandemic,” said CAA’s head of operations Michael Budge.

“As demand for travel continues to grow again, we want to make sure consumers are making the most of the financial protection available to them.”

Budge explained that if travellers have a refund credit note, they need to make an Atol-protected booking or ask for refund to reap the scheme’s benefits.