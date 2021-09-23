Thursday 23 September 2021 8:09 am

Business minister: Income tax rise and 3p on fuel needed to pay for Universal Credit

A minister has said income tax would need to rise to keep the £20 weekly Universal Credit uplift.

Business minister Paul Scully told Sky News this morning: “The Chancellor… will look at the whole aspect of public finances in the Budget and the Spending Review that is coming up.”

He went on to say: “But if you were to reverse the Universal Credit as it is, you would have to put up income tax by the equivalent of a penny and 3p on fuel.

“You have to find £6bn from somewhere.”

Put to him that “most people would accept putting a penny on income tax” to pay to keep the uplift, he added: “What I’m saying is you have to find £6 billion from somewhere and what you don’t want to be doing, for the lowest paid in particular, is giving with one hand and taking and increasing taxes with the other.”

