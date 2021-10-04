Rishi Sunak does not rule out more tax rises, including council tax hike

Chancellor Rishi Sunak does not rule out further tax rises, including a hike in council tax to pay for social care.

Asked about a warning from the Local Government Association that council tax may have to rise to plug a black hole in social care, Sunak said it would be wrong to “pre-empt” the local government finance settlement later in the year.

He told Sky News this morning: “What people should know is we want to put more money into social care, that’s why we took the decision we did.”

Sunak said that “we’re throwing literally the kitchen sink at” helping people get new jobs.

Also, he declined to rule out hiking income tax before the next election.

Instead, he told BBC Breakfast: “Recently we did make a significant announcement on tax and it was a difficult decision to make, especially for a Conservative Chancellor and a Conservative Prime Minister, but we took that decision because we wanted to make sure the NHS got the significant funds it requires to help recover strongly from coronavirus.”

Sunak also defended the cut to the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift amid rising bills and strains on people’s finances.

He told BBC Breakfast: “There are lots of things in place to help people get through the winter.”