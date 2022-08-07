Bus drivers join ‘summer of discontent’ and announce strike for 19 and 20 August

Bus drivers working for London Unite said the offer made was too low compared with the retail price index. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London bus drivers have joined the UK’s “summer of discontent” and announced a strike for 19 and 20 August following a dispute over salaries.

The union Unite said more than 1,600 of its members working for bus operator London United will join the walkout after the company’s parent, RATP Dev Transit, offered a 7.8 pay increase over this year and next.

The strike will affect seven bus depots, including Shepherd’s Bush and Hounslow.

“This dispute is of the company’s own making, it can make a fair pay offer to its workers but has chosen not to, so it now faces the prospects of a highly disruptive strike action,” said Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy.

City A.M. has approached RATP Dev Transit for comment, while a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) called on both parties to reach an agreement.

The walkout is expected to create maximum disruption, as it will coincide with both the TfL and national railway strike.

Around 10,000 of Tube and Overground workers will go on strike on 19 August as part of two different disputes while tens of thousands of railway workers will walk out on 18 and 20 August.

40,000 members of the union RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other operators will be joined by platform and ticketing staff.

Train drivers, on the other hand, will take it to the streets on 13 August.