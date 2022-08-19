Tube strike brings London to a standstill as Uber raises prices due to increased demand

Commuters queue for buses outside Victoria underground train station which is closed due to strike action on August 19, 2022 in London, England. Tube workers represented by the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are conducting a daylong walkout due to a pension dispute. Meanwhile, bus drivers with the Unite union are starting a two-day strike in a separate pay dispute. Tomorrow also brings another 24-hour strike affecting England’s rail service, in a summer characterised by strike action. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

London has been paralysed by a strike from workers on the Underground, Overground and bus service, as private hire taxi services like Uber and Bolt raise prices due to increased demand.

All London Underground lines are closed on Friday 19 August following a walk-out called by around 10,000 members of the RMT Union on the network.

In a statement, Transport for London said: “Customers are advised to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel on the rest of the TfL network if essential.”

In addition to the Underground network, Unite members who are bus drivers are also on a 48-hour strike over pay, after rejecting a 3.6 per cent increase, though this does not affect the whole of London.

On private hire service Uber’s app, it offers travel advice due to the tube strike and warns that “fares are higher due to increased demand”.

An Uber spokesperson said: “As a result of the strike action currently taking place on the London Underground network, we have capped the level that prices can surge, and all users are shown the price of their trip before they book.

“We are also working hard to ensure that there are enough drivers out on the road to match demand.”

Uber outlined that its price rises are only done in response to demand and not in advance, but declined to reveal the cap limit as it was competitively sensitive.

On Thursday, and planned for Saturday, is a nationwide national rail strike, with 40,000 workers walking out, citing pay, conditions and redundancy threats.

This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps issued a 16-point plan to tackle union disruption which has plagued the country this summer.

He accused ‘luddite’ unions of striking not because of pay or conditions, but because they opposed modernisation and change.

Disruption on London’s train network includes ‘severe’ problems on the tube with “little to no services throughout the day” in addition to a “late start” on the overground, delays on the Elizabeth Line, and the DLR finishing at 6.30pm into Bank.

A deepening cost of living crisis hits many Londoners, with wages not going up with inflation, meaning many workers are having to dip into their savings.

With energy bills set to rise to more than £4,000 by January, many industries are threatening strike action in search for pay in line with inflation.