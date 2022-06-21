Run on Uber and Bolt as demand goes through the roof due to tube and rail strike

Private hire vehicle firm Bolt’s app seemed to crash in London this morning as demand for its service – as well as rival Uber – went through the roof due to the tube strike.

Users are reporting error messages and are unable to order rides at present. Uber denied its app had gone down.

Demand is going through the roof due tube and trains being down today as a result of the largest rail strike in 30 years.

An Uber spokesperson said: “As a result of the strike action currently taking place on the National Rail and London Underground network, we have capped the level that prices can surge, and all users are shown the price of their trip before they book. We are also working hard to ensure that there are enough drivers out on the road to match demand.”

Train and London tube passengers face chaos this morning, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.

Business chiefs have warned that continued strike actions would cause “incredible” damage to the UK in both the short-term and long-term as firms brace themselves for heavy disruption.

Brits are urged to work and stay at home today, as road congestion is widely expected.

Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during this week’s rail strikes. Click here for a full breakdown and to check your local commute.

As a results, rail and Tube strikes are set to cripple services this week, causing travel chaos for passengers across the UK. More information can be found here.

The NHS “remains open”, leading medics have said as the health service prepares for disruption caused by rail strikes.