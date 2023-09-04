Burning Man festival chaos as 73,000 festivalgoers stranded

Burning Man attendees have been stranded at the festival site this weekend (Photo: Burning Man)

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers have been stranded at Burning Man festival deep in the Nevada desert after weather conditions worsened on site.

Heavy rains have been falling which has caused the entire site to become a mud bath, meaning toilets cannot be cleaned and it is incredibly difficult to get around the site or exit.

Around 73,000 people are thought to be waiting until the muddy conditions dry up, returning the clay back to dust, but many are without their tents due to the damage caused by the rain.

Read more: Why Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan is your next adventure holiday destination

Festivalgoers have taken to social media to explain how they’re looking after food and drink reserves until they can leave the Lake Lahontan site.

One clip entitled “someone who tried to escape Burning Man” appears to depict a 4×4 car half buried in mud, unable to move.

Apparently you can check out of Burning Man but you can never leave. pic.twitter.com/La5nVW8Aek — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) September 4, 2023

Festival organisers have told people not to arrive or attempt to leave the festival at present. In a statement they said: “As of 9am Sunday, the roads remain too wet and muddy to officially open them for Exodus. There is also an uncertain weather front approaching Black Rock City.

Read more: El Fuerte is proof that Marbella is now a luxury destination

“Some vehicles with 4WD and all-terrain tires are able to navigate the mud and are successfully leaving. But we are seeing most other types of vehicles that try to depart getting stuck in the wet mud which hampers everyone’s Exodus.

“Please do NOT drive at this time.”