Fly Me To The Moon festival shows Thailand’s grown up party side

Everyone knows about the Full Moon parties on the Thai island of Koh Phangyang, but the event has become notorious for safety incidents, overcrowding and attracting almost exclusively a young crowd.

But Thailand has been establishing a reputation as a party destination for older festivalgoers too over the past decade. One of the best events in the country is Fly Me To The Moon, a small annual festival on the island of Koh Mak that has so far fallen under the radar for most British visitors to the country.

Many of the Thai islands have great beachfront DJ events, but Fly Me To The Moon has become a favourite of the Thai expat crowd because of its low-key community feeling, attracting only a few hundred people to the small island where it’s possible to make new friends on the beach and get to know DJs.

Koh Mak itself is picture-postcard beautiful, and small enough to wander around without the stress of needing to hire a motorcycle or worry about cars, or long journeys back to your accommodation after partying.

As well as music all day and night, there are boat cruises around neighbouring islands, as well as fishing trips and opportunities to engage with local culture. It’s worth making the journey to the remote island of Koh Mak to party like the Thais do next time you’re in south-east Asia.

Visit the website to find out more. Fly Me To The Moon festival runs from 29 Dec 29 to 2 Jan