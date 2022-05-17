Burned Out? Here Are Great Companies To Move To

Burnout is nothing new – many of us have experienced it at work at some stage, and it is so real that the World Health Organisation has classified it as an “occupational phenomenon” in its International Classification of Diseases.

A term that is a bit newer, but probably still pretty familiar, is the concept of imposter syndrome – or self-doubt about your abilities. Helped or hindered by the pandemic, it has now reached epic proportions of its own, according to new figures from Trachet Consulting. The study has discovered that 34% of British workers say that they often feel helpless or lonely due to their workload.

It’s a generational thing too with younger workers adversely affected. ​44% of Gen Z report frequent feelings of self-doubt or imposter syndrome which make it hard for them to lead their teams effectively, whereas only 18% of Gen X feel the same way.

It’s possible that we age out of insecurities which reflect these findings, but 34% of respondents say that in running their business, they have no one to support them, they do all key tasks alone and that disconnects them from their passion.

With 62% of respondents saying they’d be happy to compromise their career aspirations or business goals in order to preserve their mental health and avoid burnout, it’s clear that the issue is affecting many of us.

If you’re feeling a similar sentiment, it could be time for a career move. But you’ll want to make sure you’re making the right one, so we’ve found three roles at highly-rated companies to check out below. And for lots more open roles, you can head to our Job Board.

UX Developer, Indeed

Why Move Here: Not only is Indeed the number one jobs’ site in the world, it scores positively on Glassdoor too, with a 4.4 star rating. Sweet.

The Role: The UX Developer role at Indeed serves a critical role in getting designs into production, bridging the design and engineering organisations. You will work with a cross-functional team to build accessible user interfaces for Indeed’s products; create fast, scalable, maintainable, and secure systems; define best practices in UI development; and contribute to design ideation and decision making.

Your Skills: You will need five-plus years’ of relevant programming experience as well as a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, design, a related field, or equivalent industry experience

Experience developing sophisticated user interfaces, and strong communication and problem-solving skills are required.

Other Benefits: The Indeed design team is growing in size, capabilities, and location – this represents a good opportunity to make an impact.

Find out more about the UX Developer role and to browse many more openings at Indeed, visit our Job Board.

DBA – Operations Team, TheFork

Why Move Here: Part of Tripadvisor, The Fork scores well on Glassdoor among current and previous employers, rating 4.5 stars.

The Role: TheFork is part of the Tripadvisor group and is the leading online restaurant booking platform in Europe and Australia. The DBA – Operations Team role will be responsible for the maintenance and operation of database infrastructure and you’ll also be involved in the scalability of infrastructure and be involved in the performance and cost optimisation of cloud infrastructure (AWS).

Your Skills: Good experience as a database administrator or developer for high-traffic enterprises based on PostgreSQL/MySQL is essential. You will understand the importance of tuning and enhancing the engines. You have very good knowledge of AWS product offerings, specifically RDS and implementation and you will be familiar with at least one configuration management tool (Chef, Ansible, Puppet, or Terraform).

Other Benefits: A bonus based on performance, a restricted stock unit scheme, lifestyle benefit and health coverage are just some of the many extras on offer

More information on the DBA – Operations Team role is available and you can check our additional open roles at TheFork on the Job Board.

Lead Software Engineer, Seedrs

Why Move Here: Seedrs does well in reviews – 88% would recommend working here to a friend and its overall rating is 4.1 stars on Glassdoor.

The Role: The leading equity crowdfunding platform and the most active funder of private companies in the UK, Seedrs has invested over £1bn into campaigns and has funded more than 1,100 deals. It is looking for a Lead Software Engineer with experience in Ruby on Rails and React. You should also have exposure to building and consuming APIs as well as designing data models to represent a complex domain. An ideal candidate will have worked with other technologies like Storybook, Redux Sagas and NextJS.

Your Skills: You will have experience working with and developing large B2C applications working at scale. A strong focus on best practices and a view on how to achieve these in a fast-growth team is required. You’ll be incredibly capable at developing in a microservice architecture, with superb API standards and developing locally in containers.

Other Benefits: You’ll get employee share options and money to invest through the platform.

Find out more about the Lead Software Engineer role and to explore more openings at Seedrs, check our Job Board.

