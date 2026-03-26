Bureau Veritas Strengthens Global Sustainable Finance Capabilities with Expanded Climate Bonds Approved Verifier Status

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), is pleased to announce the expansion of its geographical scope as an Approved Verifier under the Climate Bonds Standard and Certification Scheme. Additional offices in China, Japan, India, and France are now formally listed in the Climate Bonds Verifiers Directory.

This expansion builds on Bureau Veritas’ established role since the approval of its Brazilian office in 2020, further enhancing its ability to support issuers with high-quality, independent verification services across key markets.

“Our expanded presence as an Approved Verifier under the Climate Bonds Standard reinforces Bureau Veritas’ commitment to advancing credible, high‑integrity sustainable finance”, said Marc Roussel, Executive Vice President, Urbanization and Assurance at Bureau Veritas. “With verifier capabilities available across key markets, we continue to deliver local expertise with global assurance standards; boosting market confidence and directing capital to climate-aligned projects.”

Robust frameworks such as the Climate Bonds Standard play a crucial role in advancing the global sustainability transition and enabling large‑scale decarbonisation. With broader geographic coverage across Asia and Europe, Bureau Veritas is now better positioned to facilitate green and sustainable debt issuance, helping issuers demonstrate alignment with science-based criteria and strengthening investor confidence in labelled debt instruments.

“The addition of the local Bureau Veritas’ offices in China, Japan, India and France in the Climate Bonds Verifiers Directory reflects the continued strengthening of verification capacity across key markets with regional expertise and support”, said Marina Strovolidou, Head of Certification, Climate Bonds Initiative. “Expanding trusted, science-based verification coverage is essential to supporting issuers worldwide and maintaining the integrity of the Climate Bonds Certification framework.”

The Climate Bonds Verifiers Directory provides issuers and investors with a transparent, up-to-date list of organisations authorised to conduct verification under the Climate Bonds Standard, supporting the integrity and credibility of the global sustainable finance market.

This expansion reinforces the shared commitment of the Climate Bonds Initiative and Bureau Veritas to advance best practices in sustainable finance and accelerate capital flows toward climate-aligned projects. Leveraging its expertise in supporting sustainability transitions, Bureau Veritas integrates compliance, risk management, and transformation strategies to help organisations embed sustainability into their operations. The enhanced verifier capabilities strengthen this mission by providing trusted, independent assurance and reinforcing market integrity through science-based verification of green and sustainable debt instruments.

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About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

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