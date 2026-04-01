Bureau Veritas Launches an Independent AI Assessment Offering for European Enterprises, Developed in Partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), announces the launch of an AI systems audit to help European enterprises assess and demonstrate their compliance with the European Union’s “AI Act” regulatory requirements. This offering combines on-site audits, document analysis, and direct testing to deliver an independent maturity report.

Since the EU’s AI regulation came into force in 2024, companies have faced major implementation challenges. According to a recent report*, 68% of them struggle to interpret the provisions of the text, while 60% have yet to put in place the governance needed to comply. Non-compliance can cost them up to 7% of annual revenue. Bureau Veritas has developed this new audit offering to help companies identify their compliance gaps and remedy them.

Bureau Veritas’s new audit offering comprises a pre-audit, document review, on-site audit, and direct testing, resulting in an independent report on the client’s AI maturity. This assessment is built on eight standardized pillars covering the full spectrum of risks: security, robustness, data privacy, governance, fairness, explainability, controllability, and transparency.

To develop this offering, Bureau Veritas relies on AWS AI Risk Intelligence (AIRI), the automated governance solution developed by the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, a global team of AWS experts who help companies design, develop, and deploy AI solutions. AIRI enables automation of document review and direct testing, thus reducing audit cycles from several weeks to just a few days.

Bureau Veritas has adapted this tool to its audit processes to meet the specific needs of its auditors. With this new offering, they have clear indicators enabling them to quickly and precisely identify vulnerabilities in AI systems, transform abstract governance concepts into measurable and actionable information, and formulate remediation recommendations to help companies achieve compliance.

“With this unique offering on the market, we combine Bureau Veritas’s expertise in compliance with AWS’s expertise in artificial intelligence. We enable companies to better navigate the European regulatory environment and work more broadly towards the emergence of more responsible AI by managing the risks associated with its use,“ says Marc Roussel, Executive Vice President of Urbanization and Assurance at Bureau Veritas.

The offering targets large enterprises and mid-sized companies in Europe. Deployment will begin in the second quarter of 2026 in several key markets: France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Nordic countries. In the United Kingdom, the offering relies on international standards, notably ISO, applicable independently of the European regulatory framework.

Bureau Veritas plans to deploy this offering beyond Europe and adapt AIRI to integrate other regulatory frameworks and international standards related to AI.

* AWS survey, Unlocking France’s AI Potential 2025.

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260401410180/en/

Contact

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS

Laurent Brunelle

+33 (0)7 79 52 69 21

laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com



Colin Verbrugghe

+33 (0)6 80 53 26 72

colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com



Romain Gorge

romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com



Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com



MEDIA CONTACTS

Karine Havas

+33 (0)6 68 63 83 18

karine.havas@bureauveritas.com



Frédéric Vallois

+33 (0)6 21 66 31 04

frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com

Company Logo