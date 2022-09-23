Burberry’s chief operating and financial officer to quit after six years in the job

Burberry (Source: iStock)

A leading figure at luxury British fashion giant Burberry has announced she is stepping down next year.

Julie Brown will quit the senior roles of chief operating and financial officer next year, as she heralded for overseeing the firm’s “transformation” and drive for sustainability.

Brown’s last day will be on 1 April 2023 at the end of its financial year, leaving after six years to take up a new role outside of the industry.

Following the announcement, Burberry’s shares plunged by more than 4 per cent.

Read more Kwarteng launches most radical tax cut programme in a generation

Thanking her for a “very significant contribution to Burberry’s transformation, including her central role in delivering our sustainability ambitions”, its chair Gerry Murphy said Brown “built a strong financial base for the next chapter of Burberry’s growth under [CEO] Jonathan [Akeroyd’]s leadership.”

Akeroyd praised Brown for “support she has provided me since I joined six months ago. I look forward to building on the strong foundations we have in place to realise Burberry’s full potential.”

The search for a new COO and FO are underway, with Brown commenting she is “particularly proud of our work to navigate Burberry through the pandemic, remaining true to our values and delivering transformational change across Finance, IT, Burberry Business Services and Responsibility.”