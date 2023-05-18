Burberry boosted by China re-opening as share price darling reports solid growth

Burberry boss Jonathan Akeroyd said this morning he was “very pleased” with a set of full-year results that saw reported profit up more than 20 per cent year on year.

Revenues topped the £3bn mark in the twelve months to the start of April this year, with the fourth quarter given a significant boost by the effective reopening of mainland China post-pandemic.

The country, which is strategically vital to Burberry, had extended lockdowns and restrictions on retail and hospitality for far longer than the rest of the world.

Leather goods and outerwear did particularly well in the last quarter, with Burberry also acquiring an Italian firm to assist in the making of the latter.

Operating profit hit £657 million.

Burberry’s share price has rocketed over the past twelve months by some 60 per cent.

“While the external environment remains uncertain, I am confident we can achieve our FY24 and medium-term targets as we focus on executing our plan to realise Burberry’s potential as the modern British luxury brand,” Akeroyd said this morning.

The past year has also seen the appointment of a new chief creative officer at the brand, Daniel Lee.

The firm said his initial catwalk shows had been “very well received.”