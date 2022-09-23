Made.com to cut staff as it mulls sale of the business

Beleaguered retailer Made.com said it will conduct a strategic review of its future options, including job cuts and possible sale of the business.

The troubled firm has shed more than 94 per cent of its value in the past year and it was reported by City A.M. last month that it was mulling a share sale to raise around £50m.

The firm said in a statement this morning it would start cutting back costs by laying off staff within the next few weeks. It is not entirely clear how many employees will be impacted by this cull.

PwC will be acting as financial advisors during this period, and the emergency cash raise measures come just a few months after the retailer issued a profit warning and slashed its sales and earnings outlook for this year, blaming soaring costs in its supply chains and low consumer confidence.

Bosses forecast a core loss of £50m to £70m, versus previous expectations of a loss of £15m to £35m.

“Made is not alone in being hit by problems in the supply chain and the cost of living squeeze but we are taking actions to ensure our continued success, supported by our strong brand, an excellent product range and a large and loyal customer base in multiple markets,” chief exec Nicola Thompson said.