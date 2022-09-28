Burberry creative chief Tisci to step down

(Getty Images)

The creative brain behind iconic British fashion brand Burberry is set to step down from his role at the end of this month after five years at the helm, the firm announced today.

Riccardo Tisci, who has been credited with re-energising Burberry and making it an international fashion brand, will be stepping down as Chief Creative Officer and leaving the company in October.

The announcement comes just one day after Burberry held its postponed London fashion week show, postponed because of the death of the Queen.

Bosses at the London-listed luxury firm said Tisci had played a “pivotal role in repositioning Burberry during his tenure.

“He has enhanced our creative language, modernised and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand,” said boss Jonathan Akeroyd.

“On behalf of everyone at Burberry, I would like to thank him for his creative leadership and wish him the very best for the future.”

The firm is now set to make an announcement about Riccardo’s replacement imminently.