GSK snatches Julie Brown from Burberry’s top management

GSK has reportedly snatched Burberry’s chief operating and financial officer Julie Brown to create an all-female management team.

Sources told Sky News the £53bn pharmaceutical titan could appoint Brown as its chief financial officer as soon as Monday.

The businesswoman in fact announced on Friday she would step down next year after six years at Burberry.

Working alongside chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley, Brown will replace Iain Mackay, who has been CFO since 2019.

Brown is no stranger to the pharmaceutical world she held prominent positions such as interim group chief financial officer of AstraZeneca and CFO of medical device maker Smith & Nephew.

She also joined Swiss healthcare group Roche as non-executive director and was part of the government’s business council during Boris Johnson’s premiership.

GSK declined to comment.