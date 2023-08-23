Reckitt: Retiring CFO to be replaced by Nike finance boss

Reckitt’s set for a change at the CFO position

Consumer goods giant Reckitt has announced the retirement of its chief financial officer, Jeff Carr, drafting in a business veteran from Nike to replace him.

The firm said that Carr will step down next March after nearly four years at the company, with Reckitt praising him for his reducing its net debt and guiding the business through the pandemic.

Reckitt, which makes popular household goods such as Dettol and Nurofen, said that Shannon Eisenhardt, chief financial officer for consumer, market place and brand at Nike will take on the role once Carr leaves.

Eisenhardt was also finance director at Procter & Gamble which owns Pampers and skin care brand Olay.

She will join Reckitt on 17 October 2023, as CFO designate to succeed Jeff and has also been elected to the board as an executive director.

“We are delighted to announce that Shannon will succeed Jeff as chief financial officer,” Chris Sinclair, chairman of the board, said.

He added: “Shannon brings extensive experience across consumer and retail, having worked with some of the most globally recognised brands, and an impressive and highly relevant international background.

“Shannon is a proven strategic and operational leader with a track-record of building highly successful teams and delivering strong and consistent performance.”