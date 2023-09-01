New Reckitt Benckiser chief to take reins next month as Durex maker looks for ‘smooth’ transition

Reckitt, which owns Durex, Cillit Bang and Dettol among other brands, is shaking up its top team

Consumer health giant Reckitt Benckiser has announced new chief Kris Licht will take over the reins from 1 October as chief Nicandro Durante stands down

The FTSE 100 firm announced Licht as its new chief executive in April this year and he has been working alongside current boss Durante since the beginning of May.

Reckitt said today that Durante would stay on until the end of the year to ensure a “smooth transition”.

Licht was previously president of Reckitt’s health business and chief customer officer since July 2020.

Reckitt revealed in April he would receive a £1.1m pay packet as chief executive.

This comes amid other high-profile top-team changes. Earlier this week the Durex maker announced the retirement of its chief financial officer, Jeff Carr.

Shannon Eisenhardt, chief financial officer for consumer, market place and brand at Nike will take on the role once Carr leaves.

In June, Reckitt announced the appointment of new presidents of its health and nutrition divisions.

Patrick Sly, who was head of global nutrition was promoted to president of health. Sly joined Reckitt in 2017 as part of the company’s acquisition of Mead Johnson becoming senior vice president of North America and European nutrition. He was succeeded as president of nutrition by Susan Sholtis, who rejoined Reckitt on 1 July.