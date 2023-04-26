Reckitt: Growth for Durex owner as it welcomes new CEO

Cleaning products to sexual health company Reckitt posted like-for-like revenue growth of £3.9bn up 7.9 per cent in the same period last year

Durex maker Reckitt Benckiser reported strong revenue growth in the first leg of the year as the consumer goods giant revealed a new chief executive to lead the group.

The cleaning products to sexual health company posted like-for-like revenue growth of £3.9bn up 7.9 per cent in the same period last year, as the group launched a range of new products such as ultra thin condoms and a new Airwick room spray.

The Nurofen and Gaviscon creator also said net revenue growth in its health offering grew 12.5 per cent to £1.6bn, however Reckitt noted that sales in Dettol declined as the demand for the product dwindles post-Covid.

“Dettol remains on track for growth in the year, despite a slight decline in the quarter,” Reckitt Benckiser, said.

Revenues in its nutrition arm, which sells baby formula, also soared 11.9 per cent largely due to increased demand in the US.

It comes as the group also announced the appointment of Kris Licht as head of the global business – taking effect at the start of May.

Licht was previously president of Reckitt’s health business and chief customer officer, stepping into the role during the pandemic. He replaces Nicandro Durante who took the role in 2022.

Durante said: “Kris is the right leader to take Reckitt on the next stage of its exciting journey. I look forward to working with Kris to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted transition.”