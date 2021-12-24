Reckitt Benckiser rakes in £200m for skincare brand E45 as it shifts from ‘a brand-led to a category-led growth strategy’

Skincare brand E45 is sold for £200m, its owner, consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser, said this morning.

The Slough-based company, which also owns brand including Dettol and Durex, told investors on Friday morning that it is set to sell the business to Swedish group Karo Pharma.

In the financial year to December 2020, the E45 brand and related sub-brands had a combined net revenue of £43 million.

Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer of Reckitt, said: “E45 is an iconic, trusted skincare brand that over 60 years has become a leader in science-based skincare.

“As we shift from a brand-led to a category-led growth strategy, we are focusing on high-growth categories with brands we can stretch into new places and spaces to support our medium-term growth ambitions, including 4-6% growth in health.

“Now is the right time to pass E45 on to a new owner, and we are confident that Karo will build on the strength of the E45 brand to capture the significant opportunities ahead.”