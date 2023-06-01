Durex-maker Reckitt shakes up top level with new hire

Durex-maker Reckitt has shaken up its top level management announcing the appointment of new presidents of its health and nutrition divisions.

The new hires come two months after the cleaning-products-to-sexual-health company welcomed the arrival of Kris Licht as head of global business – with Litch stepping into the role in May.

Patrick Sly, who is currently head of global nutrition, has been promoted to president of health. Sly joined Reckitt in 2020 as senior vice president of North America and European nutrition.

Sly will be succeeded as president of nutrition by Susan Sholtis, who will rejoin Reckitt on 1 July.

Sholits previously served as head of global marketing in the company’s consumer health division for one year between 2017 and 2018. She left to become president of PetIQ and run her own consultancy firm.

It comes as the group has been trading well amidst the cost of living crisis with its most recent financial results showing like-for-like revenue growth of £3.9bn up 7.9 per cent in the same period last year.