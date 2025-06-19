Bupa acquires first UK hospital since 2008

The purchase should go through this summer

Private healthcare giant Bupa has agreed to acquire its first UK hospital since 2008 as it looks to expand its access to the London market.

The independent private hospital is called New Victoria and located in Kingston-upon-Thames.

General manager for Bupa Health Services, Sarah Melia, said: “[It] enables us to provide more Bupa services directly to our customers and makes it easier to move from diagnosis into treatment,.”

Bupa, which operates internationally, grew its customer base to 60.5m in 2024, up from 50m in 2023, with revenue up 16 per cent year on year.

It currently operates 88 health clinics in the UK, with recent acquisitions including The Dermatology Partnership, London Medical and Blackberry Clinics.

‘All appointments and surgeries going ahead’

Bupa’s purchase of New Victoria, which is expected to complete in summer 2025, will add 33 beds to its portfolio.

New Victoria also operates an outpatient and diagnostics department, a cardiac diagnostic facility and a comprehensive endoscopy service, as well as three operating theatres.

It specialises in orthopaedics, gynaecology, general surgery and gastroenterology.

David Marshall, chief executive at New Victoria Hospital, said: “Bupa is a great fit for us as we share similar values and cultures, with a strong long-term commitment to putting customers first. I’m excited to see how we can continue to grow together and strengthen our treatment pathways for our patients.

“I want to reassure patients that all appointments and surgeries are going ahead as planned and they will continue to receive the same high-quality care as they always do at New Victoria Hospital.”

Malia added: “We look forward to working [with New Victoria] and sharing clinical excellence and expertise across multiple specialties.”