Bulmers owner C&C burns through €7m a month while pubs are closed

C&C Group, the owner of Bulmers and Magners cider, revealed this morning that it is burning through €7m (£6.2m) each month that pubs and restaurants are closed.

C&C, which makes 80 per cent of its revenue through sales to pubs, bars and restaurants, also reported €47.6m in exceptional items directly related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Which south London pubs are serving pints this weekend? A non-exhaustive list

However, the FTSE 250 drinks producer said supermarket sales had soared during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bulmers total sales fell 16 per cent in April and May, but off-trade sales increased 62 per cent, while Magners sales fell seven per cent overall but increased 25 per cent in off-trade.

C&C interim executive chairman Stewart Gilliland: “The ongoing closure of the hospitality sector has material implications for our business and earnings potential, with approximately 80 per cent of our revenue derived from the on-trade channel.

“An emerging trend from this shutdown however has been an immediate shift in consumption dynamics, resulting in increased demand in the off-trade channel.

Read more: Wetherspoon to rely on app more than ever under plan to reopen all 875 pubs

“To capitalise on this behavioural shift, we have reallocated resources behind our take-home proposition and seek to optimise our business model in this channel.”

Net revenue in the year to the end of February was up 7.8 per cent to €1.7bn, C&C announced this morning.

Meanwhile operating profit jumped 10.4 per cent to €116.4m.