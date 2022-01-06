Build-to-Rent investment soars to record high in 2021

Investment into the UK’s build-to-rent sector hit £2.1bn in the last quarter of 2021 as the sector capped off another record year of investment.

Investment soared to £2.1bn in the last three months of the year, taking the year to a record high of £4.1bn, according to preliminary data from global real estate advisor CBRE.

The final quarter capped off a rebound for the sector after investment activity slowed in the first six months of the year.

Total investment levels were up 14% on 2020, the previous record year.

Jason Hardman, Executive Director, Residential Valuation & Advisory Services, said: “The Build-to-Rent investment market had a stellar performance in Q4 with more than £2 billion of capital committed.

“This underlines the growing maturity of the UK Build-to-Rent market and reflects the phenomenal bounce back we have seen in the occupational market over the second half of the year.”

Build-to-rent investment activity was split between London and the regions over the year.

Deal activity for the last quarter was driven by real estate management firm Greystar’s acquisition of a minority stake in rental platform Fizzy Living, which saw it take over management of nearly 1,000 operational homes ata valuation of around £400m.

British asset management firm L&G meanwhile ploughed £500m into schemes across the country in London, Glasgow and Southampton.