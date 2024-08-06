A former royal residence in Little Venice could be yours… for £26m

The seven-bedroom mansion has gone on the market for £26m

A former royal residence in Little Venice that was once owned by Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has gone on the London property market for a cool £26m.

The Grade II listed mansion on Park Place Villas in Little Venice, which was also once the home of royal mistress Lillie Langtry, a famous British actress known for her affair with King Edward VII.

It also retains several historic features from Langtry’s time at the house, including a glass gazebo, with a love seat in the garden where she entertained the Prince of Wales, a pair of Regal stone lions, and a high boundary wall with twin gates.

Another hangover from the actress’ tenure in the palatial home is the carriage driveway, which was specially installed to ensure the Prince – known by most people as “Bertie” – could drive in and out discreetly.

Image courtesy of Aston Chase

Prime property agency Aston Chase has been appointed on the sale of the home with a bumper asking price, and Mark Pollack, co-founding director of the estate agency, said: “Located in the heart of Little Venice, one of the most picturesque places to live in Central London, this important family villa has entertaining spaces on two floors, an abundance of bedrooms and superb outside space with its terraces, balconies and gardens.

“The house has huge potential and a comprehensive refurbishment and the installation of the latest specification would create one of the finest trophy homes in London. With its colourful Royal and celebrity backstory, we anticipate significant interest in the villa from discerning buyers around the world.”

Image courtesy of Aston Chase

In 1997 Park Place Villas was put on the market, and its canalside location and royal history attracted three A-list bidders, Madonna, Barbara Streisand and Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley.

Flatley outbid the Like a Prayer singer and Streisand, and Park Place Villas became his first London home.

He then commissioned architect and interior designer Peter Inston to extend and refurbish the villa. Inston transformed the basement into a leisure floor with a sprawling swimming pool, an adjacent gym and a mahogany-panelled club room containing a cocktail bar and cinema screen.