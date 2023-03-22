Budweiser says it will ‘reluctantly’ have to raise prices as inflation fails to come down

Budweiser has said it will “reluctantly” have to raise its prices in the UK and Ireland in the future as costs inflation continues to hit companies bottom lines.

Brian Perkins, group president of Budweiser Brewing Group in UK and Ireland, told City A.M., that “no company has been immune to cost inflation”.

Perkins said the maker of the American-style pale lager will be forced to raise prices “because we still want to maintain a viable business that can grow and invest”.

Explaining the dilemma, he said: “At some point, you face this tension where you want to do the right thing by the consumer… But you also need to run a business where you employ people. You’re responsible for lots of people’s livelihoods and if you have a contracting business, it doesn’t lead to a good place.”

Perkins did not reveal when exactly the price hikes would come in, and while the firm will look to try and make efficiency savings before raising prices, it might be necessary to ensure the “quality” of the brand.

Despite the cost pressures, he was hopeful the firm won’t have to cut jobs.

“Our view is that we need to put all the effort into growing our business… if we do that, then those are the types of savings that we don’t need to countenance,” he said.

As inflation hit 10.4 per cent this morning, Perkins also expressed sympathy for Britain’s boozers saying it was “really tough” to run a pub in the current climate, and called for greater government support for the sector.

“This sector has not recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.