Budget 2021: Fiscal watchdog ramps up forecast for UK economic growth to 6.5 per cent

The government’s fiscal watchdog has ramped up its forecast for the UK economy and expects it to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons today, as he delivered his third budget, that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects the British economy to expand 6.5 per cent this year.

The OBR previously thought the economy would grow four per cent this year, leaving the economy smaller than it was before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

More to follow.