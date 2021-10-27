Budget: Sunak gives £150bn extra to government departments in 'largest increase for a century'

Rishi Sunak has increased day-to-day departmental spending by £150bn in today’s Budget, in what he is calling the largest increase in the last century.

Sunak said this would see every government department’s budget increase.

“Today’s Budget increases total departmental spending over this Parliament by £150bn. That’s the largest increase this century, with spending growing by 3.8 per cent a year in real terms,” he said.

“As a result of this Spending Review, and contrary to speculation… …there will be a real terms rise in overall spending for every single department.”

