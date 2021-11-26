BT unveils new Aldgate-based global headquarters

BT has opened its new global headquarters in Aldgate, after shifting its base from St Paul’s.

The One Braham site already has nearly all 3,500 colleagues working from the capital-based HQ.

The move formed part of the telecoms giant’s plans to upgrade its branches, which is set to be completed in 2024.

“We’re really excited to be moving into One Braham. It represents a changing BT, one that is more agile, forward thinking and able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies,” CEO Philip Jansen said.

Alongside views of the Gherkin, the new HQ will incorporate hot desking, as BT takes on the pandemic-era changes to the traditional office.

London mayor Sadiq Khan hailed the move, adding that it will bring a “great boost” to the area “as workers across London increasingly return to the office”.