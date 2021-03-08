BT denies boardroom rift led to chairman’s resignation

BT has hit back at reports that a boardroom row led to its chairman’s resignation, insisting there was “no misalignment” over the company’s strategy.

Sky News last week reported that chief executive Philip Jansen threatened to resign unless Jan du Plessis stepped down as chairman.

The veteran South African director announced his departure a week ago after less than four years in the role.

According to the broadcaster, the two telecoms bigwigs had clashed over the speed of BT’s transformation, with Jansen complaining that the company was taking too long to make key strategic decisions.

But in a statement today the FTSE 100 firm today hit back at the accusations, insisting it was “very sorry” that du Plessis was leaving.

“The chairman throughout his tenure has demonstrated strong leadership of the company, been extremely supportive of management and any suggestion that he has impeded the transformation of BT is without foundation,” the company said.

“There has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company’s strategy.”

The chairman’s shock departure comes during a critical period for BT, which is in the middle of a radical overhaul of its business.

The company is awaiting a decision by regulator Ofcom over what returns it can make from its rollout of full-fibre broadband, while it is also facing auctions of 5G spectrum and sports rights, as well as questions over the size of its pensions deficit.