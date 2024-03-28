BT to revamp Britain’s ‘street furniture’ by converting old payphones into advertising screens

Starting 2025, BT will partner with media company Global over the following decade to revamp the old payphones into advertising screens.

BT is giving Britain’s ‘street furniture’ a refresh by modernising 2,000 outdated payphones, converting them into large digital screens known as street hubs, to be used for advertising and providing wifi.

Starting in 2025, the telecoms giant will partner with media company Global over the following decade to revamp the old payphones and continue the management of BT’s 959 existing street hubs.

The deal forms part of BT’s business unit’s strategy to double down on its core connectivity strength as it looks to streamline operations.

Bas Burger, chief executive of BT’s business unit, said: “BT’s payphones have long been an iconic feature on the UK’s streets – and with the way we all communicate changing, today’s announcement marks a further step into the future.

“There are already almost 1,000 modern digital Street Hubs bringing communication benefits to local communities across the UK. By bringing together BT’s rock-solid connectivity with Global’s unrivalled expertise in out-of-home advertising, we can almost triple this number over the next decade,” he added.

Global will take charge of the marketing and selling of advertisements for businesses in areas where there are street hubs with digital advertising spaces. Advertisers can buy space on BT’s portfolio through Global’s digital advertising exchange called DAX, which has advanced tools for targeting and measuring the success of ads.

Stephen Miron, Global’s group boss, who is due to step down in 2025, said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with BT for at least another 10 years. Street Hubs have become increasingly attractive to advertisers, given their striking presence and prominent positioning on the major streets across the UK.

“Together with BT, we have very exciting and ambitious plans to significantly expand the Street Hub network, alongside some highly innovative solutions for advertisers. BT have been a great partner, and we look forward to continuing this relationship over the next decade,” he added.

Global will keep sharing content from its LBC radio station on the screens.

Underpinned by BT’s connectivity services, the new street hubs will also provide public wifi, 4G and 5G and sensors to monitor air quality, noise and traffic. They will have an emergency 999 calling button, USBs for free device charging and touch-screen tablets displaying real-time public information from local councils.