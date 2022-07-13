BT set to nearly double in-house digital talent in the UK and India

FILE PHOTO: Company’s logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London

BT announced plans to nearly double its in-house digital talent across the UK and India this morning, growing to 6,300 people by 2024.

The UK staff will be dotted around BT’s hub sites in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Ipswich and London, whilst the Indian hubs will be based in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

The talent needed will fill highly-skilled roles in product management, software engineering, cloud, design, data, AI and machine learning and agile delivery.

Commenting on the move, BT’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Harmeen Mehta said the digital unit was founded to “accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth”.

“To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way,” she added.

The digital team at BT is focused on service innovation and delivering the products.

In its most recent annual results, BT posted a reported revenue of £20,850m, with profits before tax of £1,963m.

The hiring plan is unrelated to any potential industrial action, and the incremental costs associated with hiring plans are offset by a reduction in the reliance on subcontracted labour.